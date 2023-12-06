Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.12.2023 | 16:42
Icelandair Group hf.: Icelandair Traffic Data: Number of passengers increased by 13% in November

In November 2023, Icelandair transported 282 thousand passengers, a 13% increase since November last year. The largest increase was 37% on the N-Atlantic market via Iceland. Year to date, the Company has transported four million passengers, 17% more than last year.

In November, 36% of Icelandair's passengers were traveling to Iceland, 16% from Iceland, 40% were via passengers and 8% were traveling within Iceland. Load Factor was 75.4%, improving by 1.9 percentage points and on-time performance was 84.5%.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO:

"In November, we continued seeing an increase in the number of passengers and a stronger load factor compared to last year, on 12% capacity increase. This is despite some negative impact on the booking flow sparked by media reporting on the Reykjanes peninsula seismic activity. Going forward, there is some impact on bookings and revenues for the next few months but looking at the longer term the booking flow is moving towards its former strength.

In 2023, we have transported four million passengers. I am very proud of the Icelandair team and thankful to our loyal passengers for these results and already look forward to the year 2024 where we will continue to use the Company's strengths and flexibility to address challenges and seize opportunities in our markets."

Contact Information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


