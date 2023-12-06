Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: publication of a transparency notification

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving.
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence.
Attachments
- ENG_transparency notification_20231128_amendment_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/411c10dd-2be4-4c7e-a71a-bdabc0029c8d)
- NL_transparency notification_20231128_amendment_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c0052081-07a4-4b35-8746-fc00dbb4e1b9)
- FR_transparency notification_20231128_amendment_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d713c758-7494-45bf-9d10-46816ada72ae)