BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 250,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 110.84 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 8 December 2023 the issued share capital of the Company will be 130,836,194 Ordinary Shares, excluding 4,750,000 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 3.50% of the Company's total issued share capital (135,586,194 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 130,836,194 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Graham Venables

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0203 649 3432

6 December 2023