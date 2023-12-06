Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023
WKN: A19EWG | ISIN: XS1582205040 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
06.12.23
17:00 Uhr
96,87 Euro
-0,06
-0,06 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
96,9197,3220:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.12.2023 | 19:22
Statkraft AS successfully places EUR 1 billion dual-tranche green bond

(Oslo, 6 December 2023) Today, Statkraft has issued a dual-tranche EUR 1 billion senior unsecured bond offering under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The bonds mature in December 2026 and 2031 and pay a fixed coupon of 3.125% and 3.125% respectively. Both tranches were substantially oversubscribed.

An equivalent amount to the net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance Eligible Projects as specified in Statkraft's Green Finance Framework. Barclays, Nordea, UniCredit and Société Generale acted as joint bookrunners on the bond issue.

Statkraft will apply for the bonds to be listed on Euronext Dublin.

The EMTN Offering Circular and Green Finance Framework are available on Statkraft' s website:

https://www.statkraft.com/IR/funding/

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652


