Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") announced that on December 4, 2023 (the "Grant Date"), it granted restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain employees and service providers of its recently acquired subsidiary, Golden Queen Mining (each, a "Participant" and collectively the "Participants"), pursuant to Andean's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

In order to retain critical personnel for the continuation of its purposes and objectives and to promote the business success of the Company, Andean's board of directors approved the grant of an aggregate amount of 821,181 RSUs to the Participants. The RSUs shall vest on the date that is 12 months from the Grant Date and shall be settled in shares of the Company unless otherwise jointly agreed between the Participant and the Company.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

For more information, please contact:

Trish Moran

VP Investor Relations

tmoran@andeanpm.com

T: +1 416 564 4290

Anna Speyer

NATIONAL Capital Markets

aspeyer@national.ca

T: +1 416 848 1376

