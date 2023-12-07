

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group (CME) said that it will extend Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy's tenure through December 31, 2025. The Board approved the amended contract agreement.



Duffy, 65, has served in his current role since 2016. Prior to that he was Executive Chairman and President of CME Group since 2012, Executive Chairman since 2006, and Chairman since 2002.



CME said its board has determined retaining Terry in his current role at the helm of CME Group for another year is in the best interest of company and shareholders.



