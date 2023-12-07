The leading forum for public-private partnerships alongside COP returns for its 14th edition on 7-8 December at Conrad Dubai: World Climate Foundation

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathering over 2000 decision-makers across business, finance institutions, governments and civil society, World Climate Summit - The Investment COP returns for its 14th year of top-tier discussions and collaboration on how to solve climate change, aligned with the COP28 Priorities.

As the largest C-level B2B-convening alongside COP, World Climate Summit facilitates the exchange of best practice and innovation across vital sectors crucial to decarbonisation efforts in the areas of energy, transport, buildings, industry, finance and nature. The Summit is closely linked to this year's Global Stocktake, emphasising how non-government stakeholders can achieve transition pathways to deliver on reducing carbon emissions and, not the least, develop opportunities in the green economy. Furthermore, the Summit serves as a platform for front-running pledges, commitments and action plans aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

The World Climate Foundation positions World Climate Summit 2023 as a unique platform, bringing with it over 65 global strategic partners, representing key sectors and organisations to highlight announcements and solutions from investors and businesses for tangible, short-term climate action. As a member of the Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action, World Climate Foundation works to create powerful cross-sectoral partnerships. We accelerate and foster innovation and investment for sustainable solutions worldwide.

Core announcements and initiatives presented at today's Summit include:

Launch of a Strategic Transition Framework to guide businesses and finance institutions through their net-zero journey and support them in bold climate action to reduce their carbon emissions.

to guide businesses and finance institutions through their net-zero journey and support them in bold climate action to reduce their carbon emissions. Highlighting the co-benefits of tackling climate and biodiversity challenges together and presenting tangible commitments for the Nature Investment Coalition to invest in nature-positive solutions by 2030.

and to invest in nature-positive solutions by 2030. Continuation of the Climate Investment Coalition (CIC)'s work as a key driver to deploy climate investments before 2030 - including emerging and developing markets through the newly launched Investment Mobilisation Collaboration Arrangement; a joint initiative by the United States and the Nordic countries to mobilise blended finance for emerging markets by 2026.

a joint initiative by the United States and the Nordic countries to mobilise blended finance for emerging markets by 2026. Convening the 'Coalitions of the Ambitious' through inclusive platforms around COP28 (in the Blue Zone, the Green Zone and hotel venues.)

Founded in 2010, World Climate Summit - The Investment COP is a purpose-driven networking and matchmaking forum framing the future of the transition to a net-zero emissions economy across energy, industry, transport and cities; and provides 'bottom-up' solutions through unparalleled public and private collaboration. Throughout the last 14 years, the Summit has become a key platform for driving policies, investments and technologies alongside COP negotiations.

World Climate Summit will offer high-level keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats and commitments by governments and corporations on climate targets and informal networking. It aims to strengthen collaboration across sectors and industries and facilitate strong coalitions.

