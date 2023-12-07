

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production data for October. Output is expected to grow 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.4 percent fall in September.



In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to rise 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, following a 1.1 percent gain in October.



At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France. The trade deficit is forecast to narrow to EUR 8.5 billion in October from EUR 8.9 billion in September.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech industrial production and foreign trade figures are due. Economists forecast output to decline 0.2 percent annually after a 5.0 percent fall in September.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area GDP data for the third quarter. The previous estimate showed that gross domestic product shrunk 0.1 percent sequentially after the 0.2 percent expansion.



In the meantime, retail sales data is due from Italy. Sales are forecast to rise 0.1 percent on month in October, in contrast to the 0.3 percent decrease in September.



