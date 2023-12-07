

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), an aerospace and defense technology company, said that its Board has authorized an additional $2.5 billion share repurchase, raising the authorized amount to around $3.8 billion.



'Share repurchases will take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and management's discretion, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions,' the company said.



