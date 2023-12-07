

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined for the second straight month in October, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, fell to a 3-month low of 108.7 in October from 109.3 in the previous month.



On the other hand, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation rose to a 4-month high of 115.9 from 115.7 a month ago.



Data showed that the lagging index edged down to 106.3 from 106.4 in September.



