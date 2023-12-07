Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.12.2023

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 07

7 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

06/12/2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

39,026

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

448.20p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

442.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

444.82p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 271,053,263 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 271,053,263. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 160,634 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £712,063.61.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

445.05p

27,893

Chi-X (CHIX)

444.18p

5,883

BATE (BATE)

444.34p

2,403

Aquis (AQXE)

444.34p

1,910

Turquoise (TRQX)

444.01p

937

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

169

448.20

10:12:14

00381214243TRLO0.1.1

BATE

221

447.60

12:03:09

00381233386TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

447.60

12:03:09

00381233387TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

447.60

12:03:09

00381233388TRLO0.1.1

XLON

88

447.60

12:03:09

00381233389TRLO0.1.1

XLON

495

447.60

12:03:17

00381233425TRLO0.1.1

XLON

135

447.60

12:03:17

00381233426TRLO0.1.1

XLON

476

447.60

12:03:23

00381233440TRLO0.1.1

XLON

310

447.60

12:03:23

00381233441TRLO0.1.1

XLON

221

447.60

12:03:31

00381233471TRLO0.1.1

XLON

569

447.60

12:03:31

00381233472TRLO0.1.1

XLON

402

447.60

12:03:38

00381233496TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

447.60

12:03:43

00381233524TRLO0.1.1

XLON

17

447.60

12:03:43

00381233525TRLO0.1.1

XLON

516

447.60

12:03:50

00381233544TRLO0.1.1

XLON

507

447.60

12:03:52

00381233551TRLO0.1.1

XLON

299

445.80

12:04:02

00381233599TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1

445.80

12:04:02

00381233600TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

191

445.40

12:04:41

00381233724TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

14

445.20

12:16:37

00381235928TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

191

445.20

12:16:37

00381235929TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

150

445.20

12:16:37

00381235930TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

136

445.20

12:16:37

00381235931TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

456

445.20

12:16:37

00381235932TRLO0.1.1

XLON

58

445.20

12:16:37

00381235933TRLO0.1.1

XLON

936

445.20

12:16:37

00381235934TRLO0.1.1

XLON

182

445.00

12:16:50

00381235966TRLO0.1.1

XLON

14

444.00

12:20:17

00381236564TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

444.00

12:20:17

00381236566TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1435

444.00

12:20:17

00381236567TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

443.80

12:20:18

00381236570TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

144

444.00

12:20:18

00381236571TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

13

443.80

12:20:58

00381236728TRLO0.1.1

BATE

92

445.40

13:46:17

00381255076TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

445.40

13:46:20

00381255101TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

300

444.60

13:51:19

00381257241TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

191

444.40

13:51:19

00381257242TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

279

444.60

13:51:19

00381257243TRLO0.1.1

BATE

8

444.60

13:51:19

00381257244TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1450

444.60

13:51:19

00381257245TRLO0.1.1

XLON

382

444.40

13:52:21

00381257669TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

105

444.40

13:57:10

00381259373TRLO0.1.1

BATE

245

444.40

13:57:48

00381259526TRLO0.1.1

BATE

398

444.20

14:01:38

00381260845TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

444.20

14:01:38

00381260846TRLO0.1.1

XLON

209

444.20

14:01:43

00381260872TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

83

444.00

14:02:44

00381261317TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

32

443.80

14:04:47

00381261998TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

108

444.20

14:09:06

00381263607TRLO0.1.1

BATE

191

444.40

14:10:53

00381264375TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

220

444.20

14:14:14

00381265792TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

124

444.20

14:14:14

00381265791TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

190

444.00

14:16:08

00381266578TRLO0.1.1

XLON

356

444.20

14:16:08

00381266579TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

444.20

14:16:15

00381266642TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

444.00

14:16:38

00381266833TRLO0.1.1

XLON

513

444.20

14:16:38

00381266834TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

444.20

14:16:41

00381266850TRLO0.1.1

XLON

33

444.20

14:19:44

00381268060TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

56

444.20

14:19:44

00381268061TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

200

444.40

14:20:54

00381268486TRLO0.1.1

XLON

191

443.80

14:31:01

00381274135TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

177

444.40

14:35:10

00381278833TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

124

444.40

14:35:10

00381278834TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

146

444.40

14:35:10

00381278836TRLO0.1.1

XLON

513

444.40

14:35:10

00381278835TRLO0.1.1

XLON

124

444.40

14:49:11

00381291214TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

404

444.40

14:49:14

00381291229TRLO0.1.1

XLON

146

444.40

14:49:14

00381291230TRLO0.1.1

XLON

108

444.40

14:49:14

00381291231TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

444.40

14:49:14

00381291232TRLO0.1.1

XLON

58

444.40

14:50:06

00381291743TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

391

444.40

14:50:06

00381291744TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

295

444.40

14:55:59

00381294807TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

82

444.40

14:56:15

00381294935TRLO0.1.1

XLON

256

444.40

15:01:34

00381299486TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

15

444.40

15:07:09

00381304409TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

127

445.20

15:15:41

00381310898TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

54

445.20

15:17:02

00381311826TRLO0.1.1

XLON

120

445.20

15:17:05

00381311858TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

445.20

15:25:13

00381318219TRLO0.1.1

XLON

185

445.20

15:25:13

00381318220TRLO0.1.1

XLON

148

445.20

15:25:19

00381318309TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

445.20

15:25:19

00381318310TRLO0.1.1

XLON

63

445.20

15:25:19

00381318311TRLO0.1.1

XLON

147

445.20

15:25:26

00381318414TRLO0.1.1

XLON

63

445.20

15:25:26

00381318415TRLO0.1.1

XLON

185

445.20

15:25:26

00381318416TRLO0.1.1

XLON

130

445.20

15:25:29

00381318476TRLO0.1.1

XLON

63

445.20

15:25:29

00381318477TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

445.20

15:25:29

00381318478TRLO0.1.1

XLON

147

445.20

15:25:35

00381318580TRLO0.1.1

XLON

185

445.20

15:25:35

00381318581TRLO0.1.1

XLON

76

445.20

15:27:22

00381319856TRLO0.1.1

XLON

4

445.20

15:31:40

00381321663TRLO0.1.1

XLON

120

445.20

15:32:25

00381322075TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

445.20

15:32:31

00381322106TRLO0.1.1

XLON

171

445.20

15:32:39

00381322153TRLO0.1.1

XLON

61

445.20

15:32:39

00381322155TRLO0.1.1

XLON

73

445.20

15:32:39

00381322154TRLO0.1.1

XLON

346

445.20

15:38:10

00381325357TRLO0.1.1

XLON

191

445.20

15:38:15

00381325445TRLO0.1.1

XLON

68

445.20

15:38:15

00381325446TRLO0.1.1

XLON

82

445.20

15:38:15

00381325447TRLO0.1.1

XLON

368

445.20

15:38:15

00381325448TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

445.20

15:38:15

00381325449TRLO0.1.1

XLON

120

445.20

15:38:30

00381325699TRLO0.1.1

XLON

369

445.20

15:38:30

00381325698TRLO0.1.1

XLON

50

445.20

15:38:35

00381325798TRLO0.1.1

XLON

364

445.20

15:38:35

00381325799TRLO0.1.1

XLON

199

445.20

15:38:42

00381325885TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

445.20

15:38:42

00381325886TRLO0.1.1

XLON

361

445.20

15:38:42

00381325887TRLO0.1.1

XLON

199

445.20

15:38:50

00381325975TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

445.20

15:38:50

00381325976TRLO0.1.1

XLON

201

445.20

15:38:57

00381326058TRLO0.1.1

XLON

25

445.20

15:38:57

00381326059TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

445.20

15:38:57

00381326060TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

445.20

15:39:05

00381326202TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

445.20

15:39:05

00381326203TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

445.20

15:39:09

00381326271TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

445.20

15:39:09

00381326270TRLO0.1.1

XLON

201

445.20

15:39:13

00381326326TRLO0.1.1

XLON

73

445.20

15:39:13

00381326327TRLO0.1.1

XLON

201

445.00

15:39:17

00381326385TRLO0.1.1

XLON

38

445.00

15:39:21

00381326449TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

445.00

15:39:21

00381326448TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

445.00

15:39:30

00381326544TRLO0.1.1

XLON

202

445.00

15:39:33

00381326575TRLO0.1.1

XLON

202

445.00

15:39:36

00381326634TRLO0.1.1

XLON

138

445.00

15:39:41

00381326690TRLO0.1.1

XLON

203

445.00

15:39:49

00381326784TRLO0.1.1

XLON

36

445.00

15:39:49

00381326785TRLO0.1.1

XLON

63

445.00

15:44:42

00381329094TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

147

444.60

15:49:36

00381332797TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

153

444.60

15:49:36

00381332798TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

145

444.60

15:49:36

00381332799TRLO0.1.1

XLON

337

444.60

15:49:36

00381332800TRLO0.1.1

XLON

80

444.60

15:49:36

00381332802TRLO0.1.1

XLON

888

444.60

15:49:36

00381332801TRLO0.1.1

XLON

141

444.20

15:49:37

00381332804TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

50

444.20

15:49:37

00381332806TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

144

444.20

15:49:37

00381332807TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

240

444.00

15:49:37

00381332808TRLO0.1.1

XLON

144

444.00

15:49:37

00381332809TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

55

443.80

15:49:38

00381332814TRLO0.1.1

BATE

55

443.80

15:49:38

00381332815TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

443.80

15:49:38

00381332816TRLO0.1.1

BATE

95

443.80

15:49:38

00381332817TRLO0.1.1

BATE

50

443.80

15:49:38

00381332819TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

443.80

15:49:38

00381332818TRLO0.1.1

BATE

19

443.80

15:49:38

00381332820TRLO0.1.1

BATE

38

443.80

15:49:38

00381332821TRLO0.1.1

BATE

5

444.00

15:49:42

00381332849TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

41

444.40

15:49:42

00381332851TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

4

444.40

15:49:42

00381332850TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

194

444.00

15:49:52

00381332957TRLO0.1.1

XLON

62

444.00

15:49:56

00381332985TRLO0.1.1

XLON

199

444.00

15:50:35

00381333309TRLO0.1.1

XLON

199

444.00

15:50:39

00381333330TRLO0.1.1

XLON

199

444.00

15:50:43

00381333362TRLO0.1.1

XLON

431

444.00

15:50:58

00381333456TRLO0.1.1

XLON

199

444.00

15:51:01

00381333484TRLO0.1.1

XLON

24

444.00

15:54:51

00381335264TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

443.60

15:55:26

00381335524TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

4

444.20

15:56:12

00381335814TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

149

444.20

15:56:54

00381336018TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

3

443.60

15:57:57

00381336382TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

304

444.20

15:58:02

00381336410TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

444.20

15:58:02

00381336411TRLO0.1.1

XLON

108

444.20

15:58:02

00381336412TRLO0.1.1

XLON

98

443.60

16:00:35

00381338454TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

17

443.60

16:00:35

00381338455TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

31

443.60

16:00:35

00381338456TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

93

443.60

16:00:35

00381338457TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

215

443.60

16:00:35

00381338458TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

85

443.60

16:00:35

00381338459TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

50

443.60

16:00:35

00381338460TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

183

444.20

16:00:37

00381338470TRLO0.1.1

XLON

94

444.20

16:00:37

00381338471TRLO0.1.1

XLON

255

444.20

16:00:37

00381338472TRLO0.1.1

XLON

366

444.20

16:00:39

00381338511TRLO0.1.1

XLON

25

444.20

16:01:45

00381339385TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

444.20

16:01:50

00381339496TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

444.20

16:01:56

00381339568TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

444.20

16:02:05

00381339696TRLO0.1.1

XLON

15

443.80

16:09:06

00381343754TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

205

443.80

16:09:06

00381343755TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

93

443.80

16:09:06

00381343756TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1647

443.80

16:09:06

00381343757TRLO0.1.1

XLON

13

443.20

16:09:06

00381343759TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

284

443.20

16:09:07

00381343761TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

3

443.20

16:09:07

00381343762TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

177

443.80

16:09:08

00381343781TRLO0.1.1

BATE

340

444.20

16:09:08

00381343782TRLO0.1.1

BATE

144

443.00

16:09:11

00381343829TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

288

443.80

16:09:12

00381343836TRLO0.1.1

BATE

59

442.80

16:09:33

00381344139TRLO0.1.1

BATE

91

442.80

16:17:06

00381348788TRLO0.1.1

XLON

200

442.80

16:17:06

00381348789TRLO0.1.1

XLON

70

443.60

16:20:40

00381350614TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

20

443.60

16:22:36

00381352256TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

9

443.00

16:29:26

00381356757TRLO0.1.1

XLON

80

443.60

16:29:33

00381356895TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

229

443.60

16:29:33

00381356896TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

309

443.60

16:29:35

00381356939TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

70

443.60

16:29:35

00381356942TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

239

443.60

16:29:45

00381357181TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

103

443.60

16:29:45

00381357182TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

309

443.60

16:29:45

00381357183TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

197

443.60

16:29:45

00381357184TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


