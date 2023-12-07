Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 07

7 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 06/12/2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 39,026 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 448.20p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 442.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 444.82p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 271,053,263 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 271,053,263. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 160,634 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £712,063.61.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 445.05p 27,893 Chi-X (CHIX) 444.18p 5,883 BATE (BATE) 444.34p 2,403 Aquis (AQXE) 444.34p 1,910 Turquoise (TRQX) 444.01p 937

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 169 448.20 10:12:14 00381214243TRLO0.1.1 BATE 221 447.60 12:03:09 00381233386TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 447.60 12:03:09 00381233387TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 447.60 12:03:09 00381233388TRLO0.1.1 XLON 88 447.60 12:03:09 00381233389TRLO0.1.1 XLON 495 447.60 12:03:17 00381233425TRLO0.1.1 XLON 135 447.60 12:03:17 00381233426TRLO0.1.1 XLON 476 447.60 12:03:23 00381233440TRLO0.1.1 XLON 310 447.60 12:03:23 00381233441TRLO0.1.1 XLON 221 447.60 12:03:31 00381233471TRLO0.1.1 XLON 569 447.60 12:03:31 00381233472TRLO0.1.1 XLON 402 447.60 12:03:38 00381233496TRLO0.1.1 XLON 264 447.60 12:03:43 00381233524TRLO0.1.1 XLON 17 447.60 12:03:43 00381233525TRLO0.1.1 XLON 516 447.60 12:03:50 00381233544TRLO0.1.1 XLON 507 447.60 12:03:52 00381233551TRLO0.1.1 XLON 299 445.80 12:04:02 00381233599TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1 445.80 12:04:02 00381233600TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 191 445.40 12:04:41 00381233724TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 14 445.20 12:16:37 00381235928TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 191 445.20 12:16:37 00381235929TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 150 445.20 12:16:37 00381235930TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 136 445.20 12:16:37 00381235931TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 456 445.20 12:16:37 00381235932TRLO0.1.1 XLON 58 445.20 12:16:37 00381235933TRLO0.1.1 XLON 936 445.20 12:16:37 00381235934TRLO0.1.1 XLON 182 445.00 12:16:50 00381235966TRLO0.1.1 XLON 14 444.00 12:20:17 00381236564TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 444.00 12:20:17 00381236566TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1435 444.00 12:20:17 00381236567TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 443.80 12:20:18 00381236570TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 144 444.00 12:20:18 00381236571TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 13 443.80 12:20:58 00381236728TRLO0.1.1 BATE 92 445.40 13:46:17 00381255076TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 445.40 13:46:20 00381255101TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 300 444.60 13:51:19 00381257241TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 191 444.40 13:51:19 00381257242TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 279 444.60 13:51:19 00381257243TRLO0.1.1 BATE 8 444.60 13:51:19 00381257244TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1450 444.60 13:51:19 00381257245TRLO0.1.1 XLON 382 444.40 13:52:21 00381257669TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 105 444.40 13:57:10 00381259373TRLO0.1.1 BATE 245 444.40 13:57:48 00381259526TRLO0.1.1 BATE 398 444.20 14:01:38 00381260845TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 444.20 14:01:38 00381260846TRLO0.1.1 XLON 209 444.20 14:01:43 00381260872TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 83 444.00 14:02:44 00381261317TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 32 443.80 14:04:47 00381261998TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 108 444.20 14:09:06 00381263607TRLO0.1.1 BATE 191 444.40 14:10:53 00381264375TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 220 444.20 14:14:14 00381265792TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 124 444.20 14:14:14 00381265791TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 190 444.00 14:16:08 00381266578TRLO0.1.1 XLON 356 444.20 14:16:08 00381266579TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 444.20 14:16:15 00381266642TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 444.00 14:16:38 00381266833TRLO0.1.1 XLON 513 444.20 14:16:38 00381266834TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 444.20 14:16:41 00381266850TRLO0.1.1 XLON 33 444.20 14:19:44 00381268060TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 56 444.20 14:19:44 00381268061TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 200 444.40 14:20:54 00381268486TRLO0.1.1 XLON 191 443.80 14:31:01 00381274135TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 177 444.40 14:35:10 00381278833TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 124 444.40 14:35:10 00381278834TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 146 444.40 14:35:10 00381278836TRLO0.1.1 XLON 513 444.40 14:35:10 00381278835TRLO0.1.1 XLON 124 444.40 14:49:11 00381291214TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 404 444.40 14:49:14 00381291229TRLO0.1.1 XLON 146 444.40 14:49:14 00381291230TRLO0.1.1 XLON 108 444.40 14:49:14 00381291231TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 444.40 14:49:14 00381291232TRLO0.1.1 XLON 58 444.40 14:50:06 00381291743TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 391 444.40 14:50:06 00381291744TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 295 444.40 14:55:59 00381294807TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 82 444.40 14:56:15 00381294935TRLO0.1.1 XLON 256 444.40 15:01:34 00381299486TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 15 444.40 15:07:09 00381304409TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 127 445.20 15:15:41 00381310898TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 54 445.20 15:17:02 00381311826TRLO0.1.1 XLON 120 445.20 15:17:05 00381311858TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 445.20 15:25:13 00381318219TRLO0.1.1 XLON 185 445.20 15:25:13 00381318220TRLO0.1.1 XLON 148 445.20 15:25:19 00381318309TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 445.20 15:25:19 00381318310TRLO0.1.1 XLON 63 445.20 15:25:19 00381318311TRLO0.1.1 XLON 147 445.20 15:25:26 00381318414TRLO0.1.1 XLON 63 445.20 15:25:26 00381318415TRLO0.1.1 XLON 185 445.20 15:25:26 00381318416TRLO0.1.1 XLON 130 445.20 15:25:29 00381318476TRLO0.1.1 XLON 63 445.20 15:25:29 00381318477TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 445.20 15:25:29 00381318478TRLO0.1.1 XLON 147 445.20 15:25:35 00381318580TRLO0.1.1 XLON 185 445.20 15:25:35 00381318581TRLO0.1.1 XLON 76 445.20 15:27:22 00381319856TRLO0.1.1 XLON 4 445.20 15:31:40 00381321663TRLO0.1.1 XLON 120 445.20 15:32:25 00381322075TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 445.20 15:32:31 00381322106TRLO0.1.1 XLON 171 445.20 15:32:39 00381322153TRLO0.1.1 XLON 61 445.20 15:32:39 00381322155TRLO0.1.1 XLON 73 445.20 15:32:39 00381322154TRLO0.1.1 XLON 346 445.20 15:38:10 00381325357TRLO0.1.1 XLON 191 445.20 15:38:15 00381325445TRLO0.1.1 XLON 68 445.20 15:38:15 00381325446TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 445.20 15:38:15 00381325447TRLO0.1.1 XLON 368 445.20 15:38:15 00381325448TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 445.20 15:38:15 00381325449TRLO0.1.1 XLON 120 445.20 15:38:30 00381325699TRLO0.1.1 XLON 369 445.20 15:38:30 00381325698TRLO0.1.1 XLON 50 445.20 15:38:35 00381325798TRLO0.1.1 XLON 364 445.20 15:38:35 00381325799TRLO0.1.1 XLON 199 445.20 15:38:42 00381325885TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 445.20 15:38:42 00381325886TRLO0.1.1 XLON 361 445.20 15:38:42 00381325887TRLO0.1.1 XLON 199 445.20 15:38:50 00381325975TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 445.20 15:38:50 00381325976TRLO0.1.1 XLON 201 445.20 15:38:57 00381326058TRLO0.1.1 XLON 25 445.20 15:38:57 00381326059TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 445.20 15:38:57 00381326060TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 445.20 15:39:05 00381326202TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 445.20 15:39:05 00381326203TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 445.20 15:39:09 00381326271TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 445.20 15:39:09 00381326270TRLO0.1.1 XLON 201 445.20 15:39:13 00381326326TRLO0.1.1 XLON 73 445.20 15:39:13 00381326327TRLO0.1.1 XLON 201 445.00 15:39:17 00381326385TRLO0.1.1 XLON 38 445.00 15:39:21 00381326449TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 445.00 15:39:21 00381326448TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 445.00 15:39:30 00381326544TRLO0.1.1 XLON 202 445.00 15:39:33 00381326575TRLO0.1.1 XLON 202 445.00 15:39:36 00381326634TRLO0.1.1 XLON 138 445.00 15:39:41 00381326690TRLO0.1.1 XLON 203 445.00 15:39:49 00381326784TRLO0.1.1 XLON 36 445.00 15:39:49 00381326785TRLO0.1.1 XLON 63 445.00 15:44:42 00381329094TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 147 444.60 15:49:36 00381332797TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 153 444.60 15:49:36 00381332798TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 145 444.60 15:49:36 00381332799TRLO0.1.1 XLON 337 444.60 15:49:36 00381332800TRLO0.1.1 XLON 80 444.60 15:49:36 00381332802TRLO0.1.1 XLON 888 444.60 15:49:36 00381332801TRLO0.1.1 XLON 141 444.20 15:49:37 00381332804TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 50 444.20 15:49:37 00381332806TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 144 444.20 15:49:37 00381332807TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 240 444.00 15:49:37 00381332808TRLO0.1.1 XLON 144 444.00 15:49:37 00381332809TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 55 443.80 15:49:38 00381332814TRLO0.1.1 BATE 55 443.80 15:49:38 00381332815TRLO0.1.1 BATE 150 443.80 15:49:38 00381332816TRLO0.1.1 BATE 95 443.80 15:49:38 00381332817TRLO0.1.1 BATE 50 443.80 15:49:38 00381332819TRLO0.1.1 BATE 150 443.80 15:49:38 00381332818TRLO0.1.1 BATE 19 443.80 15:49:38 00381332820TRLO0.1.1 BATE 38 443.80 15:49:38 00381332821TRLO0.1.1 BATE 5 444.00 15:49:42 00381332849TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 41 444.40 15:49:42 00381332851TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 4 444.40 15:49:42 00381332850TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 194 444.00 15:49:52 00381332957TRLO0.1.1 XLON 62 444.00 15:49:56 00381332985TRLO0.1.1 XLON 199 444.00 15:50:35 00381333309TRLO0.1.1 XLON 199 444.00 15:50:39 00381333330TRLO0.1.1 XLON 199 444.00 15:50:43 00381333362TRLO0.1.1 XLON 431 444.00 15:50:58 00381333456TRLO0.1.1 XLON 199 444.00 15:51:01 00381333484TRLO0.1.1 XLON 24 444.00 15:54:51 00381335264TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 443.60 15:55:26 00381335524TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 4 444.20 15:56:12 00381335814TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 149 444.20 15:56:54 00381336018TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 3 443.60 15:57:57 00381336382TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 304 444.20 15:58:02 00381336410TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 444.20 15:58:02 00381336411TRLO0.1.1 XLON 108 444.20 15:58:02 00381336412TRLO0.1.1 XLON 98 443.60 16:00:35 00381338454TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 17 443.60 16:00:35 00381338455TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 31 443.60 16:00:35 00381338456TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 93 443.60 16:00:35 00381338457TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 215 443.60 16:00:35 00381338458TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 85 443.60 16:00:35 00381338459TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 50 443.60 16:00:35 00381338460TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 183 444.20 16:00:37 00381338470TRLO0.1.1 XLON 94 444.20 16:00:37 00381338471TRLO0.1.1 XLON 255 444.20 16:00:37 00381338472TRLO0.1.1 XLON 366 444.20 16:00:39 00381338511TRLO0.1.1 XLON 25 444.20 16:01:45 00381339385TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 444.20 16:01:50 00381339496TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 444.20 16:01:56 00381339568TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 444.20 16:02:05 00381339696TRLO0.1.1 XLON 15 443.80 16:09:06 00381343754TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 205 443.80 16:09:06 00381343755TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 93 443.80 16:09:06 00381343756TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1647 443.80 16:09:06 00381343757TRLO0.1.1 XLON 13 443.20 16:09:06 00381343759TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 284 443.20 16:09:07 00381343761TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 3 443.20 16:09:07 00381343762TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 177 443.80 16:09:08 00381343781TRLO0.1.1 BATE 340 444.20 16:09:08 00381343782TRLO0.1.1 BATE 144 443.00 16:09:11 00381343829TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 288 443.80 16:09:12 00381343836TRLO0.1.1 BATE 59 442.80 16:09:33 00381344139TRLO0.1.1 BATE 91 442.80 16:17:06 00381348788TRLO0.1.1 XLON 200 442.80 16:17:06 00381348789TRLO0.1.1 XLON 70 443.60 16:20:40 00381350614TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 20 443.60 16:22:36 00381352256TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 9 443.00 16:29:26 00381356757TRLO0.1.1 XLON 80 443.60 16:29:33 00381356895TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 229 443.60 16:29:33 00381356896TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 309 443.60 16:29:35 00381356939TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 70 443.60 16:29:35 00381356942TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 239 443.60 16:29:45 00381357181TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 103 443.60 16:29:45 00381357182TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 309 443.60 16:29:45 00381357183TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 197 443.60 16:29:45 00381357184TRLO0.1.1 CHIX

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02