

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain has agreed with SOPREMA for the sale of a majority stake in its polyisocyanurate insulation or PIR activity in the United Kingdom under the Celotex brand. Celotex's assets will be transferred to a new standalone company, which will be 75% owned by SOPREMA once the transaction is complete. Saint-Gobain will retain a 25% minority stake in the new company for the time needed to ensure a smooth transition.



Saint-Gobain said the sale is part of its continued business profile optimization strategy, in line with the 'Grow & Impact' strategic plan.



Celotex operates two manufacturing facilities in Hadleigh, Suffolk and Eggborough, Yorkshire.



