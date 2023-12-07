

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch household spending decreased for the second straight month in October, though slightly, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Household consumption decreased 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, following a 1.9 percent fall in the previous month.



In October, households purchased fewer goods but consumed more services, such as insurance, public transport, and a visit to a restaurant, event, or hairdresser.



Consumption of food and stimulants dropped 2.4 percent, while consumption of services grew 0.3 percent.



According to the CBS Consumption Radar, conditions for consumption were less favourable in November than in October.



