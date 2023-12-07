DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 06 December 2023 it purchased a total of 25,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 15,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.286 GBP1.100 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.274 GBP1.096 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.281627 GBP1.098434

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,841,546 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1800 1.274 XDUB 11:34:37 00068034952TRLO0 1379 1.274 XDUB 11:34:37 00068034953TRLO0 2452 1.284 XDUB 13:22:14 00068038613TRLO0 1281 1.284 XDUB 13:22:14 00068038614TRLO0 3218 1.282 XDUB 13:22:14 00068038615TRLO0 479 1.282 XDUB 14:30:08 00068042226TRLO0 1300 1.282 XDUB 14:30:08 00068042227TRLO0 3091 1.286 XDUB 15:07:47 00068045425TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1500 109.60 XLON 12:54:00 00068037458TRLO0 1848 110.00 XLON 13:19:02 00068038455TRLO0 387 110.00 XLON 13:19:02 00068038456TRLO0 1200 110.00 XLON 13:22:14 00068038616TRLO0 5 109.60 XLON 13:22:19 00068038617TRLO0 2411 109.60 XLON 14:30:09 00068042228TRLO0 2649 110.00 XLON 15:51:35 00068050312TRLO0

