NewsGPT Unveils World's First Artificial Intelligence-Powered 'News Forecast' NewsGPT.ai ( https://NewsGPT.AI/ ) is making AI history, again. Shortly after launching the first 24/7 AI generated news channel, the innovations team at NewsGPT.ai have unveiled an even more audacious offering: the world's first "news forecast." Not unlike weather forecasting, which debuted in 1961, NewsGPT.ai believes in the power of predictive-science. By combining deep learning with applied mathematics they are pioneering a radical attempt to deliver "tomorrow's news today". The maiden forecast, which airs on Friday December 8th, reports the results of the Sunday football games yet to be played. NewsGPT CEO, Alan Levy, emphasized "the results are less important than the methodology, our present focus isn't accuracy. It's about exploring the fascinating merger of deep learning AI and the world of news forecasting." The visionary approach adopted by NewsGPT.ai aims at refining and adapting the AI model with each iteration, using learnings from its predictions to enhance subsequent outputs. Over time, the companies team, which includes MIT mathematicians and Cambridge machine learning experts, aspires to forecast a myriad of topics including sports outcomes, market dynamics, Oscar winners and even election results. The endgame? "As 'far-fetched' as it sounds our ultimate goal will be to present our viewers with 'a fairly accurate news forecast, of 'tomorrow's news today'." Levy asserts. Looking back at the early days of weather predictions, where skepticism was high, NewsGPT draws inspiration and optimism. As weather forecasts evolved from being labeled as mere "hocus pocus" to becoming vital decision-making tools, NewsGPT envisions a similar trajectory for their avant-garde news forecast venture. With AI's monumental capabilities, bolstered by surging computational prowess and rich data reservoirs, the promise of "Tomorrow's News Today" is not just a catchphrase-it's a vision of the future. To get a glimpse into the future of news, and perhaps, your tomorrow, visit https://apo-opa.co/4ab3BU2 or https://NewsGPT.AI/ Distributed by APO Group on behalf of NewsGPT. Download image: https://apo-opa.co/3Tebi5T (AI predicts the future of American Football)

Download video: https://apo-opa.co/48osURd (Explainer Video)

Actual Predictions: https://apo-opa.co/3uMWbq5 About NewsGPT: NewsGPT is at the forefront of revolutionizing news production and dissemination using advanced artificial intelligence technology. The company's commitment to reducing bias and providing fact-based news aligns with its mission to offer timely and trustworthy news coverage. Accessible worldwide, NewsGPT is dedicated to the principle of "The Inhuman Truth," focusing on AI-generated content to ensure an unbiased, accurate representation of news. For more information, please visit newsgpt.ai. For more information, go to: https://NewsGPT.AI/



