

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) said that it is on track to deliver its full year expectations.



The company expects order book at year end to be marginally higher than 16.4 billion pounds reported at half year.



The company projects 2023 revenue to be about 5% ahead of prior year's 8.9 billion pounds driven by higher HS2 volumes in the UK and increased major airport project activity in Hong Kong.



Annual underlying profit from operations from earnings-based businesses is expected to be broadly in line with the prior year's 232 million pounds.



The company said once the 2023 share buyback program completes this month, it will distribute 595 million pounds to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends since the start of 2021.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken