



Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Marley Spoon Group SE



Unternehmen: Marley Spoon Group SE

ISIN: LU2380748603



Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 07.12.2023

Kursziel: EUR 8,20

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler



RS feedback: Venture-like D2C meal kit opportunity



Yesterday, we hosted a digital roadshow with the CEO of Marley Spoon. Here are our key takeaways:



Adjusted voucher strategy and turnaround. In Q3, the company rectified a previously changed voucher strategy and has already seen promising signs of increasing marketing efficiency and early cohort retention rates in Q4, paving the way to return to sales growth in 2024e aided by a more stabilized order frequency, growing basket size (c. 2% eNuW), as well as growing subscriber quality and base (c. 3% eNuW; currently 15% retention rate over > 20 quarters).



Ongoing reduction in G&A expenses should contribute to a positive operating EBITDA in 2024e. Executing on its strategic shift from growth to profitability, Marley Spoon managed to significantly decrease G&A expenses by 20% yoy in Q3 2023 (excl. one-time charges) as it continues to reduce costs through automation, business service centralization, and realizing cost synergies from its Chefgood integration. Moreover, installed capacity should help it produce c. EUR 1bn in sales, rendering future capex superfluous

and supporting break-even to positive free cash flow generation starting 2024e.



Process of ending dual-listed status underway. The company is in the process of transferring its float from ASX to Frankfurt Stock Exchange through a tender offer to acquire the remaining shares of the Australian- listed Marley Spoon SE (

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.



übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

