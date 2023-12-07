Tom Brady is America's favorite NFL athlete and overall athlete, dominating in all states but five.

LeBron James is the most popular NBA player, especially in California, Utah, and Washington.

A groundbreaking study has meticulously mapped out the favorite athletes across American states, with a spotlight on the NFL and NBA leagues.

The research by CasinoReviews.net, conducted using data from Google Trends, Ahrefs search volume, NFLPA, NBAstore, and social media platforms X (Twitter), Instagram and Facebook, aimed to determine the most popular American athletes based on merchandise sales, search volume, and social media following. Points were assigned to each factor, with 10 being the highest and 1 being the lowest.

NFL's Top Athletes

Tom Brady stands out as the most popular NFL player, with the highest merchandise sales, a monthly Ahrefs search volume of 2.6M, and a staggering 22.3M social media followers.

On a state-by-state analysis, Wyoming's heart beats for Josh Allen, Ohio roots for Joe Burrow, and the vast majority of NFL-centric states have a soft spot for Tom Brady.

NBA's Leading Stars

In the NBA realm, LeBron James, with a massive social media following of 237.7M, is the most popular player, especially in the states of California, Utah, and Washington.

Stephen Curry, with his impeccable skills and charisma, has secured the top spot in NBAstore sales data, further solidifying his position as one of the NBA's most beloved figures.

Other NBA luminaries making waves include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and JA Morant. An interesting observation from the research was the high search volume for players like JA Morant and Kyrie Irving. Additionally, the challenge of correctly spelling Giannis Antetokounmpo's name didn't deter his fans, as he still ranked among the top in search volume and social media following.

Concluding Insights

Tom Brady is America's favorite athlete, closely followed by LeBron James. The dominance of Brady is evident in all states except five. The lead researcher commented, "Our study provides a deep dive into the preferences of Americans when it comes to their favorite athletes. The dominance of NFL and NBA in the country is clear, and it's fascinating to see how individual states have their favorites."

The full study can be found here: https://www.casinoreviews.net/blog/specials/americas-favorite-athlete-who-dominates-in-your-state/

