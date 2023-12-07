

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate increased slightly in November to the highest level in nine months, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.1 percent in November from 2.0 percent in October.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.



The latest jobless rate was the highest since February, when it was also at the same 2.1 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons increased to 98,011 in November from 93,563 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, remained stable at 2.1 percent.



Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 2.1 percent in November, the same as in the prior month.



