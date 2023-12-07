

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNY) announced the Phase 3 IMROZ trial evaluating the investigational use of Sarclisa or isatuximab in combination with standard-of-care bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone or VRd met its primary endpoint at a planned interim analysis for efficacy, showing statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with VRd alone in transplant-ineligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.



The company said the study results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting and form the basis of a future regulatory submission.



