Donnerstag, 07.12.2023

WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
Frankfurt
07.12.23
09:20 Uhr
2,525 Euro
+0,015
+0,60 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
07.12.2023 | 09:48
155 Leser
Gaming Innovation Group - Mandatory notification of trade

ST JULIANS, Malta, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Warrer Petersen Holding ApS, a company owned by Jonas Warrer, Acting Group CEO and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has today purchased 270.000 shares in GiG at a price of NOK 30.00 per share. After this transaction, Jonas Warrer holds 60,000 options in GiG and close associates of Jonas Warrer own 670,886 shares in GiG.

For further information, contact:
Jonas Warrer, Acting Group CEO of GiG, jonas.warrer@gig.com, +45 30788450

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group---mandatory-notification-of-trade-302008641.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
