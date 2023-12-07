WorkJam Launches Industry-First Automated Attestation Module to Simplify Time and Attendance Tracking for Frontline Employees

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam , the world's leading digital frontline workplace, today announced the launch of an industry-first automated attestation module that streamlines compliance for companies with large hourly workforces. Employers will now be able to create specific questions within the WorkJam app that employees have to answer in order to comply with local labour laws. The attestation module simplifies time and attendance tracking for both frontline staff and employers, reducing errors while improving accountability, efficiency and transparency.

"Our enterprise customers need a simple way to automatically enable employees to attest that they have received all their mandated meal and rest breaks throughout their workday," said Steven Kramer, CEO of WorkJam. "We're thrilled to offer this first-of-its-kind digital attestation module to help streamline compliance, recordkeeping and payroll for our partner companies and their frontline employees."

In certain countries, hourly employees must confirm that they have taken the meal and rest breaks required by law in their area before clocking out at the end of their shift. WorkJam's new attestation module simplifies compliance with these laws by ensuring each employee is automatically asked to attest that they have taken those breaks before punching out using the WorkJam app. The module enables employers to easily track break activity, so they can accurately report on compliance, foster accountability, and leverage time and attendance data for decision making.

Enterprises can also use the new module to enhance compliance with other mandatory activities, such as prompting employees to attest that they feel healthy and fit to work before clocking in. In addition, the module enables employers to gather real-time data insights and foster two-way communication with frontline staff by prompting employees to respond to specific questions as they clock in or out, such as how their previous shifts went. Designated administrators can easily set up questions within the WorkJam platform and configure them to be automatically presented to specific employee groups or teams in targeted locations. The digital module eliminates the need for manual and paper-based time and attendance tracking, ensuring accurate, timely verification processes that reduce administrative burdens and discrepancies and streamlining payroll processing and analytics.

WorkJam is the leading digital frontline workplace enabling large enterprises to orchestrate their frontline workforces to improve productivity, engagement and retention. The solution is the only one on the market that offers modules for four key areas in a single app-scheduling, communications, task management and training. In 2023, WorkJam was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world's leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more - all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 45 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/workjam-launches-industry-first-automated-attestation-module-to-simplify-time-and-attendance-tracking-for-frontline-employees-302008024.html