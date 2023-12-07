DJ Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (SMRU LN) Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2023 / 10:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 580.078 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5129 CODE: SMRU LN ISIN: LU1602145200 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU LN Sequence No.: 290261 EQS News ID: 1791333 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1791333&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2023 04:04 ET (09:04 GMT)