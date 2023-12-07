DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDL LN) Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 281.1064 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18410211 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 290185 EQS News ID: 1791177 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 07, 2023 04:06 ET (09:06 GMT)