DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2023 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.3012 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29994861 CODE: ESRG LN ISIN: LU1861137484 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRG LN Sequence No.: 290307 EQS News ID: 1791437 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1791437&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2023 04:11 ET (09:11 GMT)