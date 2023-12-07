DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (STPU LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2023 / 10:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.2439 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15668987 CODE: STPU LN ISIN: LU2018762653 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN Sequence No.: 290340 EQS News ID: 1791503 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 07, 2023 04:12 ET (09:12 GMT)