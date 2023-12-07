Celebrating Excellence in Hospitality: Hozpitality Group's 9th Middle East Hospitality Awards at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai

A Night of glamour and gratitude to recognize the dedication of hospitality professionals.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th edition of the Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards, organized by Hozpitality Group, occurred at the Arabian Ranches Golf Resort and Spa on December 6, 2023. This highly anticipated event brought together over 500 hospitality professionals for a dazzling award gala. The ceremony was a celebration of hidden gems and industry enthusiasts in the Middle East.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group said, "The hospitality industry truly deserves a standing ovation for its continuous efforts to spread joy and happiness worldwide. It's crucial to recognize the hardworking individuals who dedicate long hours, sometimes away from their loved ones, driven by their passion for this industry". Hozpitality Group, a leading enterprise, takes pride in acknowledging the exceptional leaders and community members who contribute to the field, Raj added.

Among the prominent winners were:-

Hospitality Leader of the Year:- Mark Kirby, COO - Emaar Hospitality Group

Entrepreneur of the Year:- Adel Sajan, Group MD, Danube Group

Emirati/Arab Hospitality Leader of the Year:- Mohamed Awadalla, CEO, TIME Hotels

General Manager of the Year:- Thierry Perrot, Cluster General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, Wyndham Dubai Deira, Days Hotel by Wyndham and Super 8 by Wyndham

Hotel of the Year (5 star):- Address Sky View Dubai

Hotel Team of the Year:- Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Restaurant Team of the Year:- Asha's Restaurant International LLC

Best Hospitality Employer of the Year:- Emaar Hospitality Group

Marketing/PR Champion of the Year:- Mouna Ouni, Marketing Director, Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai

Young Hotelier of the Year:- Aayan Ali, Managing Director, RAF Hotel Apartments LLC

Hospitality Role Model of the Year:- Gaurav Agarwal, Director, Mercure Gold Hotel

Commended Hotelier of the Year:- Siegfried Nierhaus, Vice President Middle East, Deutsche Hospitality

Promising Hospitality Leader of the Year:- Prateek Kumar, SVP - Operations & General Manager, Dusit Thani Dubai

Promising Entrepreneur of the Year:- Rajan JS, Founder, JM Foods

Inspiring GM of the Year:- Omar Hamad, General Manager, Address Dubai Marina

Dynamic GM of the Year:- Haitham Galal, General Manager, The Tower Plaza Hotel Dubai

Young GM of the Year:- Manish Jha, General Manager, NH Collection Dubai The Palm

Commended GM of the Year:- Samir Arora, Cluster General Manager, The Retreat Palm Dubai Juemirah, Ramada Downtown and ibis Styles Jumeira

Emerging GM of the Year:- Shahzad Butt, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Production City, Dubai

Commended Finance Leader of the Year:- Abdul Qadeer Ahsan, Financial Controller, Dream Inn Holiday Homes Rental LLC

Rising Company of the Year:- Gates Hospitality

Young Food Company of the Year:- Home of Breads

Supply Chain Manager of the Year:- Goutam Sharma Supply Chain & Logistics Manager Emirates Flight Catering

Hotel of the Year Paramount Hotel Dubai





The full list of all the award winners can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group said, "The Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards is renowned for its popular choice awards, where organizations nominate their team members across various categories". Subsequently, team members, along with their family and friends, participate in the voting process, which spans over six months. The winners are then unveiled during the gala ceremony, creating suspense as attendees eagerly await the announcement of silver and gold winners, added Vandana.

"We received an amazing response to online voting for the 9th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2023 with over 1200 nominations and over 154,000 votes for various categories. The Awards were presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry", said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

Hozpitality Group expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the entire hospitality community, as well as friends, supporters, and sponsors, added Raj. Special thanks to Danube Hospitality, JM Foods, African Eastern, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Absolute Frame, Fushia Events, Aujan Interiors, TCL Laboratories, Zee TV, Restofair RAK, Taza, Wellbilt/Convotherm, and UAE Restaurant Group for their invaluable contributions and support, he added.

Hozpitality group announced their first Indian Hospitality Excellence Awards in India, a live event in partnership with Stave Hospitality, Alok Kaul and Shilp Wellness in Navy Mumbai, India. The Awards will be held on 3rdFeb 2024.

We have confirmed our F&B Awards next year, dedicated popular choice awards for the F&B Industry to be held on 15th April at the Address Sky View, Free Nominations will open shortly, said Raj. We have also finalized our Chef Awards in partnership with Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA Dubai on 17thJune 2023 at the beautiful Address Dubai Marina, Raj added.

Raj Bhatt and Shubhojit from Danube unveiled a Hospitality Sports Championship League in Dubai. Raj said, in an exclusive partnership with Danube Hospitality, we present the inaugural **Hozpitality Sports League**, slated to take place at the iconic Danube Sports Word in Dubai during the second quarter of 2024. We are proud to launch a groundbreaking event that will revolutionize the way professionals in the sector connect, compete, and celebrate excellence, Shubhojit added.

