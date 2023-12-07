

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - German steel major Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK), on Thursday said it has extended the contract of Chief Executive officer, Gunnar Groebler until 2029.



Heinz-Gerhard Wente, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: 'During his tenure to date, Gunnar Groebler has initiated and driven key decisions for the Salzgitter Group forward. Salient examples include the implementation of the new 'Salzgitter AG 2030' Group strategy with its focus on the circular economy, the acceleration of the SALCOS - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmakingtransformation program and active portfolio management.



Currently, Salzgitter shares are trading at 27.06 EUR, down 0.95% in Germany



