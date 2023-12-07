Global Mobile Wallet market to reach a valuation of US$ 138.5 billion by 2034, expanding at a 27.8% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) predicts that the exploding demand for contactless, secure, and seamless payment solutions, fueled by digitalization, smartphone adoption, and evolving customer preferences, will propel the global mobile wallet market forward. Dive deeper into this dynamic market and its competitive landscape to uncover actionable global insights.

In 2023, it is estimated that the global mobile wallet market will be worth US$ 9.5 billion. It is anticipated that this market would be valued at US$ 11.9 billion by the end of 2024. The global mobile wallet market is anticipated to grow at a rate of 27.80% CAGR during the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 138.5 billion by 2034.

The main driving forces of the global mobile wallet market is the rising need for contactless, secure, and seamless payment options. The steady expansion of the market is fueled by factors such as the rapid pace of digital transformation, the increasing use of smartphones, and a change in customer preferences toward easy, technologically advanced financial transactions.

"The global mobile wallet market is experiencing substantial growth due to the integration of various contactless payments, which offers customers a safe and easy payment experience. This growth is driving a global trend towards touch free transactions," says Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm.

Key Takeaways from the Market Analysis

The market for mobile wallet expanded at a 25% CAGR throughout the historical period.

Throughout the projected period, the mobile wallet market in the United States is expected to develop at a 25.60% CAGR.

Japan market for mobile wallet is expected to garner at a 27.30% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

Mobile wallet market will rise at a 29% CAGR in Germany over the course of the projected period.

From 2024 to 2034, the mobile wallet market in China is anticipated to expand at a 28.30% CAGR.

Over the course of the projected period, the mobile wallet market in Australia is likely to propel at a rate of 31.20% CAGR.

With an anticipated 60% market share in 2024, proximity technology is predicted to acquire a sizable share.

The retail and e commerce sector is expected to reach a 30% market share by 2024.

Competitive Landscape

Companies within the global mobile wallet market are using augmented reality (AR) as a novel tactic to increase user engagement. Some companies include augmented reality (AR) capabilities into their mobile wallet applications, enabling customers to see and experience things before they buy them. This integrated strategy increases client happiness and loyalty while also improving the purchasing experience. Mobile wallets and augmented reality work together to provide a dynamic platform that encourages greater user participation and boosts the overall profitability and performance of these companies.

Financial inclusion is a key differentiator for startups in the mobile wallet industry. They provide low cost solutions and streamlined onboarding procedures to marginalized communities. By filling up the gaps in traditional banking, this inclusive approach aims to give those who have little access to traditional banking services a useful financial tool.

Key Developments

· In 2023, leading American advanced manufacturing and technology company Broadcom entered into a new multiyear, multi billion dollar deal with Apple. Broadcom will create innovative wireless connection components and 5G radio frequency components, such as FBAR filters, through this partnership. The design and construction of the FBAR filters will take place at a number of significant American technological and industrial hubs, including the main site in Fort Collins, Colorado of Broadcom.

· In 2023, the first ever global technology and product hub for Visa in Central and Eastern Europe is set to open in Poland. Over the next three years, The Hub will house up to 1,500 additional recruits in technology and product as Visa makes global investments to support its round the clock innovation development approach and propels the sustained rapid growth of the industry in digital payments and commerce.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global mobile wallet market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the global mobile wallet market, the market is segmented based on technology (remote, proximity), application (retail & e commerce, banking, hospitality & transportation) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa).

About the Technology Domain at Future Market Insights

The technology domain at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

