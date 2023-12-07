Canopus Biopharma Inc. Dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. Announces and Secures Financial Payment Processing Provider Nayax Ltd. with a focus on Nayax's CoinBridge Enablement for the Processing of Bitcoin and Other Virtual Assets in Unattended Retail Framework

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Canopus Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK:CBIA) Dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is pleased to announce its association with internationally recognized global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform Provider Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX). Nayax offers a complete payment solutions platform including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants such a BHC to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time.

Nayax provides successful transactions, accurate reporting, and expert technical support for secure merchant transactions. Additionally, Nayax's CoinBridge solution is a breakthrough in the world of advanced payments, offering the ability and freedom to convert virtual assets of any kind into real time payments and purchases, through any of BHC's unattended retail assets-with a specific focus on BHC's AI powered all digital vending machines. For the first time, BHC can seek to offer its customers a means to pay for their products with their virtual assets including but not limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum and NFT's.

"We are excited to implement Nayax as our exclusive payment processor for our new generation vending machines, alongside a proven track record of efficiency, Nayax's CoinBridge solution integrates perfectly with our AI powered units offer the most robust and sophisticated customer payment experience possible." said Mr. DeFour, CEO of Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. "Customers being able to purchase products with their cryptocurrency of choice, whether it be Bitcoin, Ethereum or an Alt, is to me an absolute game changer"

With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on customers growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency.

Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. remains dedicated to providing high-quality products and seamless retail experiences. The integration of virtual asset payment processing reflects the Company's continuous efforts to leverage technology and meet the evolving needs of consumers and advertisers.

For more information about Blue Heaven Coffee Inc., please visit www.blueheaven.cafe & www.blueheaven.coffee

About Canopus Biopharma Inc. (DBA Blue Heaven Coffee Inc.)

Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is a provider of unattended and attended retail and digital advertising solutions. Our company specializes in providing client tailored, profit-driven solutions backed by innovative technologies (powered in part by breakthrough Artificial Intelligence), state of the art equipment, and top-notch service and support. BHC specializes in a breakthrough business model, anchored to cutting edge digital advertising solutions. Our fleet of automated retail devices are all connected and managed via a single platform allowing us to offer cutting edge access to programmatic advertising revenue (in a turnkey fashion) allowing us to offer our clients not only stellar service, products, and technologies but also an avenue by which they can profit share, tapping into the vast and lucrative world of programmatic marketing revenue. We empower our clients to create meaningful value beyond the basic framework of unattended retail, by leveraging our existing relationships, knowledge and experience.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and, as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

