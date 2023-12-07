Seasoned tech marketing and demand gen specialists added to sales and marketing team

Accelerating month over month growth in signups - 178% for month of November

Upcoming SOC compliance will qualify Railtown to run secured projects for large companies

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2023) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) ("Railtown AI', "Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that during Q4 2023, the Company successfully evolved from a pure AI research and development (R&D) engineering company to also being a vendor following the full commercial release of the Company's cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform. Railtown is now providing and selling its AI services and solutions for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. Separately, the Company is also well on its way to achieving SOC (System and Organization Controls) compliance, which is often a requirement of large companies when selecting cloud-based services to ensure the safety and confidentiality of their data. Upon achieving SOC compliance, Railtown will appear on the list of SOC compliant vendors considered by leading companies and will also qualify to start on significant projects in the pipeline.

"An integral part of Railtown's transition to becoming a provider and seller of AI services solutions was the strategic expansion of our sales and marketing team," said Railtown's CEO, Cory Brandolini. "We not only added seasoned tech marketing and tech demand gen specialists, but also started investing in multiple acquisition marketing campaigns in August 2023. Our newly added sales and marketing specialists performed sophisticated ongoing A/B testing to inform how we should fine tune the campaigns for better performance. Over time, we continued to significantly increase our user signup conversion rate, particularly during the month of November when we saw a substantial spike due to the team's latest marketing refinements. As a result, Railtown's growth in signups month-over-month has now reached 178%.

Regarding Railtown's progress toward completing the SOC compliance process, the designation is vital to being considered a secure cloud-based vendor by today's largest companies. SOC compliance audits are conducted by independent third-party organizations. The audits assess whether a service provider has established specific procedures and service controls related to systems security, availability, confidentiality, and processing integrity across servers, technology, physical infrastructure, processes and team members.

"SOC compliance will enhance Railtown's reputation for being committed to data security and privacy for our clients," said Railtown's CTO, Marwan Haddad. "Between that third-party industry standard security status and being automatically elevated to the upper tier of potential vendors, Railtown will find itself in an advantageous market position and its product offerings will be perceived as significantly more desirable by enterprise level organizations."

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, is a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. We purposely built our Application General Intelligence Platform to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace. To learn more, visit railtown.ai and click here to receive our latest investor news alerts.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

