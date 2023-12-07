

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $91.20 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $57.65 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $111.22 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $1.13 billion from $971.01 million last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $91.20 Mln. vs. $57.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.13 Bln vs. $971.01 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken