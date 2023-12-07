

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to PONVORY from Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a Johnson & Johnson Company. PONVORY is approved by the FDA and Health Canada to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease.



Vanda paid $100 million to acquire the U.S. and Canadian rights to PONVORY. Janssen will continue to operate the business pursuant to a Transitional Business License Agreement, during which time, Vanda and Janssen will transition regulatory and supply responsibility for PONVORY to Vanda.



