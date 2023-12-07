Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 07
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 6 December 2023 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.
|Pence per share
Cum IncomeEx-Div
|Pence per share
Ex Income
|NAV with debt at par value
|242.29
|239.97
|NAV with debt at fair value
|247.26
|244.94
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
7 December 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323