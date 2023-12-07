CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today provided an operational update and released financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023.

"We are in the process of completing the KONFIDENT trial and we look forward to advancing sebetralstat for a NDA submission in the first half of 2024," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "As we plan on several regulatory filings in the coming year, we are also continuing to build out our commercial organization in order to support a rapid launch upon FDA approval."

Second Fiscal Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved the targeted number of on-treatment attacks required to complete the phase 3 KONFIDENT trial. Topline data readout is expected in early 2024, remaining on track for a New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2024. The Company also expects to file for approval in the European Union and Japan later in 2024

Received Orphan Drug Status (ODS) approval from Switzerland for sebetralstat, allowing for shorter review time, priority authorization, and 15 years market protection and exclusivity

Presented real-world patient data at the 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology discussing compliance challenges of currently available parenteral on-demand HAE treatments and evidence of the global prevalence of normal C1-inhibitor HAE (HAE-nC1-INH)

Conducted fireside chats at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference, and Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Reported data at the Asia Pacific Association of Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology 2023 International Conference characterizing HAE attacks in patients receiving long-term prophylaxis (LTP)

Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results:

Revenue: No revenue was recognized for the three months ended October 31, 2023, or October 31, 2022.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $19.1 million for the three months ended October 31, 2023, compared to $18.1 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in R&D expenses during the quarter primarily reflects the ongoing Phase 3 KONFIDENT and KONFIDENT-S trials.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $10.7 million for the three months ended October 31, 2023, compared to $7.8 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to increases in employee-related expenses, commercial strategy and supply chain expenses.

Net Loss: Net loss was $27.7 million, or $(0.80) per weighted average basic and diluted share, for the three months ended October 31, 2023, compared to net loss of $22.3 million, or $(0.90) per weighted average basic and diluted share for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in net loss primarily resulted from the increase in operating expenses, primarily research and development.

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $103.2 million as of October 31, 2023, compared to $149.4 million as of April 30, 2023. The decrease in the net cash and marketable securities position was due to cash consumption from operating expenses.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) October 31, April 30, 2023 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,666 $ 56,238 Marketable securities 45,506 93,137 Research and development tax credit receivable 19,976 16,568 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,458 6,383 Total current assets 128,606 172,326 Property and equipment, net 2,502 2,948 Right of use assets 7,298 7,822 Other assets 337 106 Total assets $ 138,743 $ 183,202 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,896 $ 4,817 Accrued expenses 11,707 9,128 Lease liability - current portion 1,148 1,087 Total current liabilities 17,751 15,032 Long-term liabilities: Lease liability - net of current portion 6,546 7,145 Total long-term liabilities 6,546 7,145 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 513,926 507,133 Accumulated deficit (396,049 ) (343,082 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,465 ) (3,060 ) Total stockholders' equity 114,446 161,025 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 138,743 $ 183,202

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 19,089 18,077 38,396 36,262 General and administrative 10,657 7,806 20,443 15,936 Total operating expenses 29,746 25,883 58,839 52,198 Operating loss (29,746 ) (25,883 ) (58,839 ) (52,198 ) Other income: Interest income 776 449 1,699 691 Foreign currency exchange rate (loss) gain (1,299 ) (317 ) (843 ) (834 ) Other income 2,619 3,494 5,016 7,042 Total other income 2,096 3,626 5,872 6,899 Net loss $ (27,650 ) $ (22,257 ) $ (52,967 ) $ (45,299 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.80 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (1.84 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 34,565,955 24,595,039 34,490,090 24,576,327

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (52,967 ) $ (45,299 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 390 331 Stock-based compensation expense 6,461 5,148 Realized loss (gain) from sale of marketable securities (909 ) 85 Non-cash operating lease expense (13 ) 42 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 83 678 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 811 (739 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Research and development tax credit receivable (4,109 ) (7,137 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 761 3,650 Accounts payable 163 (81 ) Accrued expenses 2,774 (14 ) Net cash used in operating activities (46,555 ) (43,336 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (29,537 ) (10,102 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 77,917 61,356 Acquisition of property and equipment (8 ) (1,112 ) Website development costs (203 ) - Net cash provided by investing activities 48,169 50,142 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of common stock from equity incentive plans 332 336 Net cash provided by financing activities 332 336 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (518 ) 711 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,428 7,853 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 56,238 30,732 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 57,666 $ 38,585

