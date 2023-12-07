RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBL, Inc. ("CIBL" or the "Company"; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. CIBL's operations consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc., providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire ("New Hampshire Operations").
In addition, on September 30, 2023, its investments are approximately $22.7 million in mostly liquid assets or $1,787 per share, based on the 12,704 shares outstanding at that date.
For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the New Hampshire operations generated $475,000 in operating revenues, an 8.3% decrease from the $518,000 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. EBITDA from the New Hampshire operations was $109,000 in the 2023 period as compared to $112,000 in 2022.
During 2023, the Company repurchased 157 of its shares at an average price of $1,784 per share. We now have 12,704 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 13,712 of its shares for $18.9 million, or an average price of $1,382 per share.
On September 27, 2023, the Company announced, subject to regulatory approval, it will acquire 20% of Brick Skirt Holdings, Inc. ("Brick Skirt") from LICT Corporation ("LICT"). Brick Skirt was a former subsidiary of LICT known as DFT Communications.
CIBL's Board of Directors continues to evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives for the company to create shareholder value. As noted above, it has the liquidity to effectuate transactions if we find them attractive and appropriate for our Company.
To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.
CIBL is a holding company with interests in broadband operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.
CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Attachment A
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
Revenue
$
475
$
518
$
1,428
$
1,408
Costs and expenses
Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation
297
329
864
855
General and administrative costs of operations
69
77
196
214
Corporate office expenses
242
262
802
711
Depreciation and amortization
31
37
93
147
Total Operating expenses
639
705
1,955
1,927
Operating loss
(164
)
(187
)
(527
)
(519
)
Other income:
Investment income
255
100
721
132
Equity in earnings/(loss) of limited partnership investment
157
27
106
(9
)
Unrealized loss on available for sale equity securities
(36
)
-
(76
)
-
Total Other income
376
127
751
123
Net income (loss) before income taxes
212
(60
)
224
(396
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(50
)
11
(53
)
95
Net income (loss)
$
162
$
(49
)
$
171
$
(301
)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
12,424
13,121
12,484
13,325
Actual shares outstanding
12,704
13,042
12,704
13,042
Earnings Per Share
Net income (loss) per share
$
13.04
$
(3.73
)
$
13.70
$
(22.59
)
CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Attachment B
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Common Share and Earnings per Share Data)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,798
$
10,647
$
1,137
Investments in United States Treasury Bills
18,378
9,940
20,903
Investment in available for sale equity securities
667
400
-
Investment in equity method limited partnership
1,849
1,743
1,699
Accounts receivable
189
200
180
Prepaid expenses
39
155
13
Materials and supplies
59
59
59
Income taxes receivable
88
68
253
Total Current Assets
23,067
23,212
24,244
Property, plant and equipment, net
661
676
719
Goodwill
337
337
337
Other intangibles, net
44
52
54
Other investments
700
100
100
Deferred income taxes
-
18
-
Other assets
85
85
93
Total Assets
$
24,894
$
24,480
$
25,547
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
78
$
95
$
123
Accrued liabilities
304
385
400
Total Current Liabilities
382
480
523
Deferred income taxes
22
-
101
Other liabilities
70
70
82
Total Liabilities
474
550
706
Equity
Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares authorized; 26,415, 26115 and 26,115 issued; and 12,704; 12,561; and 13,042 outstanding
--
--
--
Contributed capital
5,612
5,612
5,612
Retained earnings
37,757
36,986
37,037
Treasury stock, 13,712; 13,555; and 13,074 shares at cost
(18,949
)
(18,668
)
(17,808
)
Total Equity
24,420
23,930
24,841
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
24,8294
$
24,480
$
25,547
Contacts
Kenneth D. Masiello
Chief Financial Officer
(775) 664-3700