Vertiqal Studios Welcomes Matt Berger to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (rebranded as Vertiqal Studios Corp.) (TSX:VRTS)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) (the "Company" or "Vertiqal Studios"), a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matt Berger as a Director of the Company, effective December 6, 2023.

Matt Berger is a highly accomplished sales leader with over two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry. Throughout his career, he has held key sales leadership roles at several notable companies, including IAC's Electus/CollegeHumor, Bleacher Report's House of Highlights, and was most recently Senior Vice President - Head of Sales at Barstool Sports. With his deep expertise in sales leadership and branded content production, Matt is a valuable asset to any organization looking to grow its revenue and build its brand. His strategic thinking, creative problem-solving, and ability to build strong relationships with clients and partners make him a true leader in the industry.

"I am thrilled to welcome Matt Berger to our Board of Directors. His wealth of experience and expertise in media, coupled with his strategic insights, will play a pivotal role in driving our media sales initiatives, particularly in the United States," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vertiqal Studios.

Mr. Berger's appointment follows the departure of Mr. Cyril Leeder, who resigned from his position as a director due to his recent appointment as CEO of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club. The board extends its gratitude to Mr. Leeder for his dedicated service and contributions over his time with Vertiqal Studios.

For additional information about Matt Berger, please visit his LinkedIn profile .

"We express our sincere thanks to Cyril Leeder for his two and a half years of service on our Board of Directors. We wish him success in his new role as CEO of the Ottawa Senators," added Jon Dwyer.

Vertiqal Studios remains committed to its strategic focus on producing high-performing organic video content and leveraging its extensive network to collaborate with brands, agencies, and creators across various platforms.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios Corp. is a leading digital-channel network and video production studio, specializing in creating viral videos. With a strategic focus on producing high-performing organic video content, Vertiqal Studios boasts a growing network of over 43 million followers and subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views. The company collaborates with brands, agencies, and creators to develop and distribute brand campaigns on platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

For more information, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/ to join our email subscribers list and receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

Contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

+1 (416) 627-8868

Investor Relations Email: ir@vertiqalstudios.com

Email: info@vertiqalstudios.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the full disclaimer at the end of this document.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Vertiqal Studios

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/814218/vertiqal-studios-welcomes-matt-berger-to-its-board-of-directors