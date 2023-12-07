

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Hexagon AB (publ) (HEXA-B.ST), a scientific and technical instruments manufacturer, Thursday reaffirmed its mid-term targets for 2022-26, based on improved demand trends, productivity, technology, and business execution.



The company projects its EBIT Operating Margin at more than 30% by the end of 2026.



It sees average annual organic growth of 5-7% and cash conversion target of 80-90% per annum.



It also plans to disclose its financial reports on quarterly basis from first quarter of 2024.



