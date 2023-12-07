Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) ("Cazoo" or "the Company"), the UK online used car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, announces today the completion of its restructuring transactions (the "Transactions") on December 6, 2023. The Transactions significantly de-levered the Company through the exchange of $630 million aggregate principal amount of 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 for a pro rata portion of (1) $200 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00%/2.00% cash/payment-in-kind toggle senior secured notes due 2027 and (2) 4,499,721 Class A ordinary shares of Cazoo, which represents approximately 92% of the 4,891,002 Class A ordinary shares estimated to be outstanding as of December 6, 2023 (the "Exchange Offer"), after giving effect to the Reverse Stock Split (as defined below) and subject to change due to related rounding. In connection with the Transactions, the new Board of Cazoo now consists of five members, comprised of one existing legacy director and four new directors.

Paul Whitehead, Chief Executive Officer of Cazoo, said, "I am delighted that we have now completed these transactions. Cazoo launched only four years ago this week and has already sold almost 150,000 cars entirely online to consumers across the UK. On behalf of the Company, I'd like to thank Alex Chesterman and the other retiring Board members for their service and guidance since our foundation.

"Completion of these transactions represents a significant inflection point for Cazoo. With an improved capital structure and encouraging operational momentum, as demonstrated by our successive record retail GPU figures and much-improved unit economics, we can look to 2024 with confidence. I and the management team welcome the opportunity to work with the new Board to deliver continued progress against our strategic goals of achieving profitable growth, while capturing a higher share of the UK used car market and exploring various strategic initiatives to complement our business model and brand."

Reverse Stock Split and Increase in Share Capital

After giving effect to a 1-for-100 reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") and the share increase, Cazoo's authorized share capital is US$22,105,000, divided into 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.20 each, 25,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.20 each, 500,000 Class C ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.20 each and 10,000,000 preference shares with a par value of US$0.20 each. The Reverse Stock Split and increase in share capital became effective at 4:05 p.m. (ET) on December 5, 2023, and the Class A ordinary shares began trading on a split-adjusted basis when the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") opened for trading on December 6, 2023.

New Warrants

The contemplated distribution of three tranches of warrants to purchase Cazoo's Class A ordinary shares (the "New Warrants") will be made to holders of record of Cazoo's Class A ordinary shares (the "Warrant Distribution") as of the close of business on December 7, 2023, after giving effect to the Reverse Stock Split and other than to holders receiving Class A ordinary shares in the Exchange Offer.

The last day a shareholder could purchase the Class A ordinary shares, subject to the standard two-day settlement cycle, and be entitled to the Warrant Distribution was December 5, 2023. Shareholders that sell their Class A ordinary shares beginning December 6, 2023 and prior to the close of business on December 7, 2023 subject to the standard two-day settlement cycle will be eligible to participate in the Warrant Distribution. The Class A ordinary shares began to trade on an ex-dividend basis at the open of trading on December 6, 2023. Shareholders entitled to participate in the Warrant Distribution will receive, in respect of each Class A ordinary share held as of the record date, approximately (i) 1.0870 Tranche 1 Warrants, (ii) 1.1905 Tranche 2 Warrants and (iii) 1.3158 Tranche 3 Warrants. The payment date for the Warrant Distribution is expected to be on or around December 14, 2023. More information about the New Warrants is included in Cazoo's related registration statement on Form F-1, which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 16, 2023.

New Board

The new Board is chaired by Tim Isaacs. Brief biographies of the Board members are provided below.

Tim Isaacs joined the Board on December 6, 2023. A fellow of the Institution of Chartered Accountants qualifying with Arthur Andersen, Mr. Isaacs' background combines professional services and equity fund management investment experience, together with operational experience gained in telco services growth companies. Mr. Isaacs has supported and led numerous companies going through periods of change across sectors including retail, healthcare, business services and industrials in board, executive and non-executive capacities.

Alan J. Carr joined the Board on December 6, 2023. Mr. Carr currently serves as the Managing Member and Chief Executive Officer of Drivetrain, LLC, an independent fiduciary services firm, a position he has held since September 2013. Mr. Carr has served and does currently serve on public and private company boards of directors in various jurisdictions around the world and in various industries.

Andrew Herd joined the Board on December 6, 2023. Mr. Herd, who is a chartered accountant, is the principal of Lancashire Court Capital Limited, a consulting and investment company. His current roles include being Chair of VGC Developments Limited (a leisure and gaming business) and a Non-executive Director of Nexus Group Holdings Limited (a property, investment and publishing group) and UTB Partners plc (a bank).

Nicholas Pike joined the Board on December 6, 2023. Mr. Pike is a solicitor by profession and was a partner in DLA Piper, Gowling WLG and Pinsent Masons LLP's London offices where he led a section of the Finance team. He retired from legal practice in 2020 and founded a management consultancy, specializing in board appointments to assist with governance and strategy.

Mary Reilly has served as a Cazoo Director since February 2023. Ms. Reilly is also a board member and Audit Committee Chair of MITIE plc, Essentra plc and Mar Holdco Sarl. She is also a non-executive director at Gemfields plc.

