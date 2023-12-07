The "Growth Opportunities in Global Marine Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research focuses on the impact of the supply chain, sustainability, product innovation, and digitalization on the global marine coatings market to evaluate its potential.
The analysis covers anticorrosion and antifouling marine coatings for new shipbuilding and maintenance activities to evaluate the demand for the global market. Discussions include an assessment of the current status and future potential of the global marine coatings market. The analysis considers marine coating-generated volume shipments and revenues from 2019 to 2029 and records revenues at the manufacturer level.
Ships and boats require highly specific and durable coatings for application on both above and below waterline components. In this study, these products are collectively referred to as marine coatings.
The major vessel types are large vessels (cargo, passenger, and naval), leisure boats (yachts, small ferries, and other pleasure crafts), and fishing vessels. Major chemistries include epoxy, polyurethane, alkyd, and others for anti-corrosion coatings; and acrylates and silicones fluorosilicones for antifouling coatings.
Customers select coatings based on a variety of application requirements such as corrosion resistance, resistance to fuels and other chemicals, stability under various temperature ranges and pressure conditions, resistance to humidity, and resistance to biofouling. Coating formulations must be UV resistant with durable color retention for above the waterline exterior applications and superior corrosion and chemical resistant for structural applications.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market with huge shipbuilding and maintenance bases in countries including China, South Korea, and Japan. The shipping industry in Europe also contributes significantly to the marine coatings market. The region holds more than 140 large shipyards, and about a third of these are active in the global market for large seagoing commercial vessels.
The marine coatings market is greatly impacted by megatrends such trade wars, nearshoring, and stringent environmental regulations. However, it will benefit from increasing use of advanced antifouling coatings that are priced higher than conventional coatings. The marine coatings market is highly competitive among large, global manufacturers, so the competitive environment is skewed toward these participants.
Manufacturers engage in continuous product development activities based on changes in customer needs and in the regulatory environment. By establishing long-term relationships with their customers, manufacturers try to ensure that they are equally proactive and reactive to various industry requirements.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Marine Coatings Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Growth Metrics
- Regulations
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions New Shipbuilding
- Forecast Assumptions Maintenance
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Average Price Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Vessel Type
- Volume Forecast by Vessel Type
- Number of Vessels by Type in Global Markets
- Revenue Forecast by Coating Type
- Volume Forecast by Coating Type
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Coating Type
- Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Vessel and End Use
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Key Competitors
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Description
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis Large Vessels
- Segment Characteristics and Overview Large Vessels
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Coating Type
- Volume Forecast by Coating Type
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Coating Type Anticorrosion Coatings
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Coating Type AFCs
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis Leisure Boats
- Segment Characteristics and Overview Leisure Boats
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Coating Type
- Volume Forecast by Coating Type
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Coating Type Anticorrosion Coatings
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Coating Type AFCs
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis Fishing Vessels and Boats
- Segment Characteristics and Overview Fishing Vessels and Boats
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Coating Type
- Volume Forecast by Coating Type
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Coating Type Anticorrosion Coatings
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Coating Type AFCs
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Copper-free AFCs
- Growth Opportunity 2: Reduced Drag
- Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Technologies
- Digitalization Trends in Marine Coatings
