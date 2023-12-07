ONGENTYS (opicapone) is a leading adjunctive therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease

(opicapone) is a leading adjunctive therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease Complements Amneal's existing Parkinson's franchise and further expands specialty portfolio

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) ("Amneal") and BIAL Portela Ca., S.A. ("BIAL"), today announced a licensing agreement where Amneal will have exclusive rights to market and distribute ONGENTYS (opicapone) in the U.S. starting on December 18, 2023. Amneal expects to begin distribution of ONGENTYS in early 2024.

ONGENTYS is BIAL's proprietary once-daily, peripherally-acting, highly-selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor (COMT inhibitor), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in 2020 as an add-on treatment to carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD) in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) experiencing "Off" episodes.

Carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD), which works to control the symptoms of PD, has been the gold-standard treatment for PD since the 1970s. As the disease progresses, patients on LD start experiencing motor complications such as the "wearing-off phenomenon," which are periods where LD is no longer providing enough relief from PD symptoms and people experience what is referred to as "Off" time. Wearing-off is common, with around 50% of patients reporting it in the first five years after PD diagnosis.1 "Off" time can greatly disrupt a patient's daily routine by inhibiting their ability to perform tasks or care for themselves.

ONGENTYS works by inhibiting the COMT enzyme which breaks down LD making more LD available to reach the brain, thereby reducing "Off" time. ONGENTYS offers patients living with Parkinson's disease an effective, once-daily adjunctive treatment option for "Off" episodes. It is the first and only LD optimizer approved for once-daily use. Amneal views ONGENTYS as highly complementary to Rytary and IPX203.

"As a company committed to the Parkinson's community, Amneal continues to look for more ways to serve and support people with PD, their loved ones, and the physicians who treat them," said Joe Renda, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer Specialty. "We understand the importance of minimizing 'Off' time and increasing "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia when treating PD. We look forward to working with BIAL to ensure ONGENTYS remains available for patients in the U.S. and look to further grow this key adjunctive therapy. This is an exciting complement to our specialty branded portfolio and pipeline of best-in-class treatment options for PD."

"We are fully committed to creating value for people living with severe neurological conditions worldwide, being the U.S. is a key geography for BIAL. Amneal shares our long-term vision for ONGENTYS, and our partnership will allow us to expand its accessibility, continuing to make a difference for patients suffering from Parkinson's disease in the U.S.," said Max Bricchi, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of BIAL.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and any incremental expenses associated with this product are contemplated within Amneal's guidance.

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease (PD) has become the fastest-growing neurological disorder worldwide, with approximately 1 million people diagnosed in the U.S.2,3 It is a progressive disorder of the central nervous system (CNS) that affects dopamine-producing neurons in the brain that affect movement. PD is characterized by slowness of movement, stiffness, resting tremor, and impaired balance.4 While PD is not considered a fatal disease, it is associated with significant morbidity and disability.5 The average age at diagnosis for people with PD is 60; as people live longer, the number of people living with PD is predicted to grow significantly over the coming decades.2,6

About ONGENTYS (opicapone):

ONGENTYS is a once-daily, oral, peripheral, selective and reversible catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitor approved by the FDA as an add-on treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing "off" episodes. The FDA approval of ONGENTYS is supported by data from two pivotal trials in patients with Parkinson's disease and end-of-dose motor fluctuations (BIPARK-I and II), and the results demonstrated an acceptable tolerability profile, combined with efficacy in reducing OFF-time in adult patients with Parkinson's disease and end-of-dose motor fluctuations.7 These studies also led to the approval of opicapone in the European Union, UK, Japan, Korea, Australia, and other countries.8

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully integrated global pharmaceuticals company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of approximately 270 pharmaceutical products, primarily within the United States. In its Generics segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com.

About BIAL

BIAL is an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company aiming to improve people's lives worldwide. With 99 years of experience, BIAL is a fully integrated company strongly committed to therapeutic innovation, being neurosciences as its major area of research. Based on its innovative medicines and with a consistent partnering program, BIAL has extended its presence worldwide. The company has affiliates in three different continents Europe, America, and Africa and its products are present in fifty countries, including the US, Japan, Germany, Canada, Korea, and Australia, fulfilling its purpose of making a real difference in the lives of people living with severe diseases across the world. For more information about BIAL, please visit: www.bial.com.

