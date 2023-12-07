Pixalate Inc.: Pixalate Publishes Global Benchmark Report for Made For Advertising (MFA) Websites: Google Sold Ads On 93% of MFA Sites in October 2023

Pixalate's October 2023 Global Made For Advertising, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the October 2023 Made For Advertising. The report benchmarks advertising trends on MFA websites, including ad spend, invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud, the top ad platforms (SSPs) selling ads on MFA websites, and the MFA websites with the most advertising.

MFA websites and apps can feature intrusive advertising techniques like pop-up ads, auto-play videos, or ads restricting access to content, often resulting in a poor advertising-to-attention ratio. Learn more about Pixlate's MFA detection technology here.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 12 billion open programmatic ad impressions on websites in October 2023 to compile the research.

Key Stats: Pixalate's Benchmark Report for MFA Websites in October 2023



11% of global open programmatic web ad spend goes to MFA websites

goes to MFA websites 20% higher IVT (invalid traffic, including ad fraud) rate on MFA websites compared to non-MFA websites

rate on MFA websites compared to non-MFA websites 70% of ad spend on MFA websites goes to private domains (compared to 18% for non-MFA websites)

of ad spend on MFA websites goes to private domains (compared to 18% for non-MFA websites) Over 20% of ad spend on MFA websites goes to the top five MFA publishers (according to ads.txt "owner domain" data)

27% of all advertising on MFA websites was sold by Magnite in October 2023 Google AdExchange sold ads on 93% of MFA websites





of all advertising on MFA websites was sold by in October 2023

What's inside the report

Pixalate's October 2023 Made For Advertising Report for Websites includes:

Global regional breakdowns of MFA ad spend patterns (North America, EMEA, LATAM, APAC)

IVT rate on MFA sites, including ad fraud

Viewability rate on MFA sites

MFA websites with the most programmatic ad traffic

Top ad platforms (supply-side platforms, SSPs) used by MFA sites

MFA website country of registry

Private vs. public registration

MFA programmatic ad spend by website category

Download the full report here.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic







Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Made For Advertising Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared in this press release and/or the Report is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person, website, or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.