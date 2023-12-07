

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd confirmed the Group is in talks regarding a potential merger with Santos Ltd. Woodside said it will continue to update the market in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.



Separately, Santos also confirmed preliminary talks with Woodside regarding a potential merger. Concurrently, the company is assessing a range of alternative structural options, Santos said.



The South Australia Northern Territory Oil Search, or Santos, is a global energy company with operations across Australia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and the United States. Santos is an important Australian domestic gas supplier and LNG supplier in Asia.



