American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Corporation Appoints Ben Kincaid as CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd

Mr. Kincaid brings years of leadership experience to ReElement Technologies Africa after serving and leading teams in multiple countries overseas as a U.S. Diplomat

ReElement's innovative critical mineral refining and recovery platform has been recognized in multiple African markets as a competitive, value-added processing solution

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") ReElement Technologies Corporation, ("ReElement") a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and battery elements, announced today it has expanded its Africa strategy with the appointment of Ben Kincaid as the Chief Executive Officer of its recently announced subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd. ReElement Technologies Africa is focused on developing commercial partnerships and working with regional and local communities to expand its high performance, environmentally sustainable critical mineral refining solution. Mr. Kincaid will lead ReElement Technologies Africa to develop these partnerships in critical, resource-rich African nations.

Mr. Kincaid joins ReElement after a career as a U.S. Diplomat serving and leading teams in multiple countries in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. He spent the last several years living and working throughout Africa, advancing strategic U.S. imperatives in partnership with several African nations. Working across the U.S. interagency and with senior foreign officials, Ben drove partnered approaches to tackle America's most pressing national security challenges in some of the world's most troubled places. Consistently chosen to lead teams in challenging environments, Ben served the entirety of his government career in the field. Mr. Kincaid is also a leadership advisor with Allegro Group, a talent and leadership transformation company. He holds a BA in International Studies and Political Science from Virginia Military Institute and an MA in Latin American Studies from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources commented, "We are excited to have Ben join the ReElement team and bring his strong leadership experience to assist in our mission to collaboratively deploy our value-added, critical mineral refining solution to resource-rich regions throughout Africa. As more entities understand the hazards and challenges with current processing and refining methods, ReElement is well positioned to help transition the supply chains to environmentally sustainable solutions to most efficiently support the growing global battery and magnet supply chains. Ben's experience in these markets will be instrumental in ensuring that all stakeholders developing this next-generation supply chain can capitalize on the numerous and fruitful opportunities."

Mr. Kincaid added, "I am thrilled to join ReElement Technologies at such an exciting and important time and help expand its operations and vision to Africa. ReElement's modular, scalable, energy-efficient, and clean critical minerals refining platform makes it possible to partner with African nations and communities in a way previously unattainable. We have an opportunity to create, through our partnerships, tremendous socioeconomic benefits where we operate, while shoring up the critical minerals supply chain for the USA. Serving alongside such a dedicated team of proven innovators and patriotic industry leaders is a great honor."

Ben Wrightsman, President of ReElement Technologies Corporation concluded, "It's exciting to extend our global impact in key markets with the addition of Ben. His ability to rapidly expand our current engagements through the ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd. team is imperative to support global rare earth and critical mineral independence. Ben has proven success in building strong relationships in Africa, among other notable regions, and his strong leadership engaging with senior officials helps ensure we are fostering effective international relations and partnerships."

ReElement Technologies Africa provides the Company an efficient platform to incentivize and capitalize each local division and its partners in a way that best benefits local and regional stakeholders while also capitalizing each division at the local level. The Company will form local entities under the ReElement Africa umbrella based on each partnership that is in place.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

