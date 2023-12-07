Jaguar Health, Inc.: MASCC Webinar on GI Toxicities from Cancer Therapies Made Possible by Grant From Napo Pharmaceuticals, a Jaguar Health Family Company

To register for the webinar, click here

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo), a Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) family company, today announced that a Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC) webinar titled "GI Toxicities from Cancer Therapies - Prevention and Management," taking place Monday, January 29, 2024 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Eastern Standard Time, was made possible by an unrestricted educational grant from Napo.

"Napo is delighted to have provided a grant for this important webinar. We are deeply committed to supporting the dignity and quality of life of cancer patients," said oncologist Allison Shrier, MD, Napo's Vice President of Clinical Research & Medical Affairs. "We acknowledge the rigors of both short-term and perpetual treatment and do not believe any cancer therapy-related side effect, whether it is extreme fatigue, debilitating diarrhea, chronic pain, or others, should ever be viewed as 'acceptable' or 'tolerable.'"

Webinar Agenda:

Introduction: Professor Maryam Lustberg

Reality Check: Unveiling Treatment-Related Quality-of-Life Impacts - Stacey Tinianov (Patient Partner)

Gut-Check: Patient Perspective of Treatment Related Diarrhea - Jill Feldman (Patient Partner)

Patient Report Outcomes Related to Cancer Toxicities - Dr. Ishwaria M. Subbiah

Panel Discussion and Q&A

Participation Instructions for Webinar:

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 from 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Eastern Standard Time

Webinar registration link: Click Here

MASCC is an international, interdisciplinary organization dedicated to the practice, education and research of supportive care in cancer. The organization's mission is to continually improve the supportive care of people with cancer - from diagnosis through to survival or end-of-life care. MASCC does not endorse or promote products or services of any industry partner including Jaguar Health, Inc.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo Pharmaceuticals' crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Visit Jaguar on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jaguar-health/

Visit Jaguar on X: https://twitter.com/Jaguar_Health

Visit Jaguar on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaguarhealthcommunity/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that MASCC's "GI Toxicities from Cancer Therapies - Prevention and Management" webinar will take place January 29, 2024. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813935/mascc-multinational-association-of-supportive-care-in-cancer-webinar-on-gi-toxicities-from-cancer-therapies-made-possible-by-grant-from-napo-pharmaceuticals-a-jaguar-health-family-company