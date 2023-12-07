

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's forign trade deficit decreased in October as exports grew faster than imports, data from the customs office showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 8.6 billion in October from EUR 8.9 billion in the previous month. In the same month last year, the deficit was EUR 11.8 billion.



Exports posted a monthly increase of 1.2 percent in October, and imports showed a comparatively lower rise of 0.6 percent.



Year-on-year, exports and imports fell 5.6 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively.



