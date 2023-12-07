Anzeige
07.12.2023
Olleyes, Inc: Olleyes Secures ANVISA Regulatory Approval for VisuALL VRP Platform in Brazil, Further Expanding Sales in Latin America

Regulatory approval brings latest tech to Latin America. Olleyes' VR testing platform increases access to care and increases office efficiency for eye care physicians.

SUMMIT, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / Olleyes has achieved another significant milestone by securing regulatory approval from ANVISA in Brazil, allowing it to introduce its cutting-edge VisuALL VRP to the Brazilian market. This approval opens incredible opportunities for it to bring advanced vision testing technology to this country, enhancing the lives of individuals with visual impairments.

Olleyes Logo

Olleyes Logo
logo

"In our pursuit of our international expansion, we are proud to announce a strategic partnership with ADAPT, our exclusive distributor in Brazil. This collaboration ensures that VisuALL VRP reaches those who are looking for the latest technology in eye care, with the professionalism and dedication that ADAPT brings to the table. Together, we aim to empower eye care professionals, offering them a path to improved efficiency and patient satisfaction," shares Olleyes' COO, Jorge Fernandez. "Join us in this journey of empowerment and innovation as we continue to redefine possibilities in vision care. The future is bright with VisuALL VRP."

This approval adds to the growing list of countries, including Canada, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, India, and Ukraine, where the Olleyes VisuALL VRP has been approved for sale.

About Olleyes

Olleyes is a privately held medical software company committed to developing efficient and productive diagnostic technology. Olleyes' life-transforming products are designed for the office and home evaluation of patients with eye diseases like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of medical devices. Olleyes' strategy is predicated upon efficiency and accessibility to deliver accurate and repeatable visual tests.

For Brazil sales information, please contact Adapt at sac@adaptltda.com.br or by going to www.adaptltda.com.br.

For more information on Olleyes, please visit the company's website at www.olleyes.com.

Contact Information

Melissa Satta
Marketing Coordinator
sattam@olleyes.com
855-655-3937

SOURCE: Olleyes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/814026/olleyes-secures-anvisa-regulatory-approval-for-visuall-vrp-platform-in-brazil-further-expanding-sales-in-latin-america

