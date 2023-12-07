AirGarage Partners With Flock Safety to Deploy License Plate Recognition Cameras to Enhance Security in Parking Facilities

AirGarage is pleased to announce a new partnership with Flock Safety. The partnership will allow AirGarage to deploy license plate recognition (LPR) cameras across our portfolio as part of our ongoing commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for our property owners, tenants, and drivers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / To combat crime in parking facilities across the United States, including theft, vandalism, and vehicle break-ins, AirGarage is pleased to announce a new partnership with Flock Safety. The partnership will allow AirGarage to deploy license plate recognition (LPR) cameras across our portfolio as part of our ongoing commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for our property owners, tenants, and drivers.

Flock Safety, the all-in-one technology solution to keep communities safe, develops LPR cameras that provide objective evidence to help solve crimes, 70% of which are committed with a vehicle. The cameras capture license plates and vehicle characteristics and send real-time alerts to security personnel and/or local law enforcement when a stolen vehicle or vehicle associated with a known offender or endangered person is detected.

The implementation of Flock Safety cameras at AirGarage locations serves to prevent and solve issues including vehicle and catalytic converter theft, vandalism, and vehicle break-ins. These cameras offer an added layer of security to safeguard the well-being of all individuals within the parking facility.

The camera data is owned by AirGarage and will never be sold to or shared with third parties. The license plate reading cameras will be used to maintain a safe and secure environment and to improve the driver experience by enabling automated, hands-free parking payments.

"We are thrilled to partner with Flock Safety in their mission to eliminate crime," said Bryan Sbriglia, Head of Operations at AirGarage. "LPR cameras are a powerful tool to proactively detect and deter potential security threats, ensuring the safety of our customers and the properties we manage."

Flock Safety cameras are in use in 4,000 communities across the country.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Our intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale - including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies - to shape a safer future together. Our full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 3,700 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

About AirGarage

AirGarage is a vertically integrated parking management and technology solution that helps property owners maximize income by increasing traffic, optimizing revenue per vehicle, and decreasing operating expenses. AirGarage is the fastest growing parking management company in the United States and operates hundreds of locations across 40+ states. Visit www.airgarage.com for more information.

