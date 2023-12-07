PDO Max and Rohrer Aesthetics Team Up to Offer PDO AfterGlo, the First Polydioxanone Topical Serum Skin Booster

"Liquid PDO Threads" suspended in hyaluronic acid in combination with energy-based devices offer superior results. MAX-imize hydration, elasticity, texture, and glow.

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / PDO Max, Inc., a woman-owned aesthetics medical device company based in the United States, is pleased to announce a partnership with Rohrer Aesthetics, a leading provider of innovative energy-based devices, for the distribution of two of its premier products, its PDO AfterGlo, the first polydioxanone (PDO) topical serum skin booster, and the Glowpin microneedling device. Medical providers and estheticians looking to enhance patient outcomes can combine Rohrer's award-winning portfolio of energy-based device treatments with PDO AfterGlo, a skin-boosting topical. This includes treatments such as Rohrer's Pixel8 RF Microneedling, a microneedling radiofrequency device that smooths and tightens skin.









PDO AfterGlo uses a proprietary formulation of PDO microspheres that penetrate deep into the skin to stimulate collagen production and improve skin elasticity. In combination with energy-based device treatments designed in part to penetrate the serum into a patient's skin, the result is a noticeable improvement in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. Rohrer Aesthetics will also distribute the Glowpin by PDO Max, which is an airless press pump that is specifically designed for PDO Max, for the application of topical skin boosters, to flow easily and effectively for optimal absorption.

PDO AfterGlo smooths rough surfaces and provides a protective layer to help skin retain moisture. It also strengthens the skin to improve elasticity and resilience. The PDO powder is suspended in non-crosslinked HA and is topically applied or microneedled into the skin.

The PDO AfterGlo serum can be used to treat the appearance of:

Fine lines (crow feet)

Moderate wrinkles (nasolabial, facial contour)

Skin texture abnormalities

Skin hydration

The Glowpin syringe top, or multi-needle stimulator, is made of 19 equally spaced nano-hypodermic surgical steel needles that diffuse the serum onto the skin at 0.5mm, with minimal pain. This allows for the skin to absorb up to 30 times more of the skin booster when applied topically. The single-use, multi-needle stimulator is versatile, and can be used with your own syringes. The locking system allows for a safe and leak-free application.

"We are excited to offer both products to aesthetic medical professionals and estheticians through this exciting partnership with Rohrer Aesthetics," says PDO Max founder Giovanna McCarthy. "Their energy-based devices, paired with our PDO products, deliver even more astounding results, with minimal downtime."

About PDO Max

PDO Max, Inc. is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads-in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO Max, please visit https://www.pdomax.com.

