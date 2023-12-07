dlivrd Announces Integration with ezCater's Catering Management Software

As part of continued initiatives to advance technological innovation, dlivrd proudly announces their seamless integration of ezCater's MSI software to redefine user experiences and elevate industry standards.

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2023 / dlivrd is an international, white-label catering delivery provider. ezCater is the leading food-for-work technology company in the US. ezCater's catering management software, MSI, is a cloud-based solution that allows restaurants to streamline their catering operations, from managing orders and accounting to optimizing third-party deliveries.

Through the latest integration, restaurants can integrate their MSI software with dlivrd's Expedite product to seamlessly connect with dlivrd's fleet of nationwide driver partners, freeing up restaurant staff's valuable time. By leveraging the power of both MSI and dlivrd, restaurants can enhance their delivery services, improve customer satisfaction, and grow their catering programs. This partnership showcases dlivrd's and ezCater's commitment to continuously innovate and provide comprehensive solutions for the restaurant industry.

"It is essential that food-for-work orders arrive on time and as ordered," said Mike O'Hanlon, Chief Partnership Officer, ezCater. "Restaurants rely on our software and our ability to connect them with reliable delivery partners like dlivrd to help make that happen."

MSI is one of dlivrd's many notable integrations. dlivrd also partners with Olo, Cartwheel, FoodHub, Toast, Zuppler, and Vromo, among others.

With a relentless commitment to pushing boundaries, this latest development aims to decrease the daily technological strain put on restaurant owners and let them focus on putting out great food while serving their customers. dlivrd Founder & CEO Chris Heffernan expressed excitement about the transformative impact of this integration: "We believe in constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible. This integration represents a significant milestone for us and underlines our commitment to 'dlivr-ing' unparalleled experiences for us, restaurants and ezCater. It's not just about technology; it's about enhancing the catering delivery experience from end to end."

Cosi, a direct partner of dlivrd says, "Thrilled about our collaboration with dlivrd! We're teaming up to introduce Cosi's outstanding catering to the workplace, enhanced by the seamless integration of ezCater's MSI software!"

About dlivrd:

dlivrd is a leading food delivery platform defined by its unwavering commitment to reliability and dependability for the restaurants and drivers who partner with them. With a vast network of catering driver partners, dlivrd empowers restaurants to expand their catering services and meet the escalating demand for timely and professional deliveries.

About ezCater:

ezCater is the leading food-for-work technology company in the U.S., connecting anyone who needs food for their workplace to over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by 24/7 customer service with real humans. ezCater also enables companies to manage their food spend in a single, customizable platform. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps them grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.

